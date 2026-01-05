Every govt scheme in Haryana mired in irregularities: Surjewala

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) The Congress on Monday charged that corruption has increased sharply under the BJP government in Haryana and that every government scheme in the state is affected by irregularities.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said corruption cases in Haryana have risen by 78.48 per cent over the past five years, making it the country's seventh most corrupt state.

The Congress MP claimed the situation has become so serious that a 74-year-old man from the state, distressed by corruption, wrote to the President seeking permission for euthanasia.

He further alleged that almost every government scheme in Haryana is affected by irregularities and blamed the BJP government for the rise of various mafias, including cheating and mining mafias, paper leak cases and the spread of drugs.

Targeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP leaders, he said their assurances were hollow and that people of Haryana were bearing the brunt of corruption and poor governance on a daily basis.