Every Hindu family must have 3 children: VHP

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday expressed concerns over the “declining birth rate among Hindus” and called for at least three children in every Hindu family, Speaking at the Virat Sant Sammelan held here, VHP’s Central General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bangra said, "The declining birth rate of Hindus has caused imbalance in the Hindu population in the country. The revered saints of the Hindu society have called for at least three children to be born in every Hindu family." In the meeting, Hindus being “continuously persecuted in a planned manner in Bangladesh” was also discussed, he said.

“In India too, some elements are threatening Hindus to create a situation like Bangladesh. Hindus in the country should think deeply on this subject. The central government is bringing a law reform act to limit the autocratic and unlimited rights of the Waqf Board,” Bangra said.

Goraksha Peethadheeshwar and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended the programme, said that the Sanatan tradition of India is visible in this Maha Kumbh which the whole world can see.

This message should be divine for the whole country for which the efforts of Vishwa Hindu Parishad are incomparable, he said, adding that the whole world is seeing the result of this effort today through this huge Sant Sammelan.

After 1980, the VHP has taken many of its resolutions on this holy land, on the sacred banks of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, which we can see in concrete form today, the CM said.

"We remembered Ashok Singhal who is not physically present amongst us today, but his soul must be elated to see this. The dream that Sanatan Dharma was waiting for for 500 years is that Ram Lalla is seated in a divine and grand form at his birthplace,” he said.

While only two lakh people visited Ayodhya in 2016, in 2024, 15 crore people visited. A grand and divine form of a new Ayodhya, a new Kashi is visible, Adityanath said.

After Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, now the dream of Mathura and Kashi is going to be realised, he said.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati ji, who was presiding over the programme, said in his blessings that this is the same holy land where many decisions regarding Hindu society have been taken by the revered saints on the holy banks of this Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Prabhakar Das Ji Maharaj from Odisha stressed on the unity of Hindu society, while Yogi Umesh Nath Ji Maharaj from Valmiki society requested the Hindu society to increase its population, the VHP said in a statement.