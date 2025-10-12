Every house in Vindhya-Bundelkhand to get tap water by Dec 15: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday set December 15, 2025, as the deadline for ensuring tap water supply to every household in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions under the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' mission.

According to an official statement, Adityanath directed the concerned officials to not only complete installing all the pending connections within the stipulated time, but also ensure third-party audits of the work.

Chairing a review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the chief minister said all the Phase-2 and Phase-3 projects that are 90 per cent complete should be finished by December 15, in line with the Phase-1 projects.

Projects that have achieved 75 per cent progress should be completed by March 2026, he said, adding that both timeline and quality must be strictly adhered to.

The state government's top priority is to provide clean drinking water to every rural household, he said.

"This is not merely a water supply project but a mission directly linked to public health, women's dignity, and quality of life. There will be no compromise on quality or timelines, and there will be no shortage of funds at any stage," Adityanath said.

During the meeting, the chief minister interacted directly with the representatives of the various implementing agencies, such as the NCC Limited, Larsen and Toubro, Megha Engineering, PNC Infratech, IC Infra, Power Mech, and Kalpataru Projects, to understand the challenges faced in field operations.

He reviewed project-wise progress, payments, pending works, and directed the agencies to maintain quality and meet deadlines.

The officials informed that projects worth Rs 90,223 crore are currently under implementation in the state, including 63 surface water-based and 548 groundwater-based schemes.

So far, more than 1.98 crore rural families across 85,364 villages have been provided with tap water connections, while regular water supply has started in 34,274 villages, the officials said.

The Central government is considering a proposal to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028 and to increase project funding, the meeting was informed.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh will continue its efforts using its own resources to ensure timely benefits to the public.

Central government's nodal officers have inspected 147 projects across 74 districts, of which 132 were found satisfactory, the officials said.

Under the grievance redressal system, the state's Jal Samadhan portal has received more than 13.5 crore visits and 62,688 complaints, out of which 46,354 have been resolved, they said.

Complaints are also being accepted through the toll-free helpline No. 1800-121-2164.

The chief minister directed the officials to ensure satisfactory resolution of all complaints and maintain transparency and accountability in the execution of the mission, the statement said. PTI ABN ARI