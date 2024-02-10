Every Indian has resolved to make India developed nation, it's time to create history: PM

Deesa (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said today is the time for creating history with every person in the country resolving to make India a developed nation.

Speaking after inaugurating or laying foundation stones of 1.3 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) across Gujarat through a video link, he also said that his government has succeeded in pulling 25 crore people out of poverty, and the biggest beneficiaries of its schemes are Dalits, OBCs and tribals.

"Today's time is the time of creating history," Modi said.

During the `Swadeshi' and Quit India movements, freedom had become every person's goal, and the creation of "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) has become a similar resolution for the nation today, he said.

"Today everyone, including children, wants India to become a developed nation in the next 25 years and everybody is contributing to the effort," the prime minister added.

"Look at the figure of 1.3 lakh houses. I have not seen such a large figure even when I conduct national-level programmes for giving houses under PMAY. I congratulate the Gujarat government. For any poor person, having his own house is a guarantee of a better future," Modi said.

The biggest beneficiaries of the government's welfare schemes for the poor have been Dalits, Other Backward Classes and tribal families, he said, adding that "if anyone benefited most from Modi's guarantee, it is these families".

"The poor include every community. The benefits of welfare schemes are reaching everyone without discrimination. Modi has stood guarantee for those who had no guarantee," the prime minister further said.

Describing the youth, farmers, women and poor as the "four pillars of Viksit Bharat", he said their empowerment is his government's top commitment.

The biggest achievement of his government was to bring 25 crore people out of poverty, Modi said.

He congratulated all the families who received new houses at Saturday's function and wished them a bright future.

"When work of such a scale reaches completion, the nation calls it 'Modi ki Guarantee' which means a guarantee of the fulfilment of guarantee," the prime minister said.

His government introduced schemes like free ration, inexpensive treatment facilities at hospitals, low-priced medicines, cheap mobile phone tariffs, gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojna and LED bulbs which reduce electricity bills for reducing the expenditure burden of the poor and the middle class, he said.

The PM in his speech also mentioned the newly-introduced rooftop solar scheme which aims to cover one crore houses, reducing electricity bills and creating earnings from extra electricity. Under the scheme, households will get about 300 units of electricity free and the government will purchase electricity worth thousands of rupees from them every year, he said.

Modi also interacted with five beneficiaries through video link during the program which was organized at more than 180 places across all districts of Gujarat. The main event was held at Deesa in Banaskantha district.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and local people's representatives joined in the program at different locations.