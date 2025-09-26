Every Indian must contribute to nation-building: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday urged people to adopt swadeshi or locally made products and contribute to nation-building.

"The most important thing is that today every Indian should make a contribution to the development of India. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, we have to become self-reliant; we have to adopt swadeshi (products). At every step in our daily lives, respect for our country should be visible.

"That is the only way to make the country develop and become a 'vishwa-guru'," Gupta told reporters after visiting an expo at Yashobhoomi convention centre in Dwarka.

Gupta was speaking after delivering a keynote address at the India Bioenergy and Tech Expo 2025 on its third day.