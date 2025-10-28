Every Indian should pledge to use made-in-India products; BJP on 'Har ghar swadeshi' campaign

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Every Indian should pledge to use made-in-India products to make the country self-reliant and developed, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Tuesday as he called for people’s participation in the party’s ‘har ghar swadeshi, ghar-ghar swadeshi’ campaign.

The Rajya Sabha MP was addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters here to administer a pledge to the party workers to promote the use of ‘swadeshi’ (made in India) products.

“Everyone should take a pledge to use only Indian-made products in their daily lives… Everyone must join this national movement, make swadeshi a daily habit and a matter of pride, and work together to build a strong Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat,” the senior BJP functionary said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) cannot be achieved by government schemes alone, it needs public participation and a people's movement,” he said.

Singh said India has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the helm and a host of reforms were brought under his leadership following the principle of “minimum government, maximum governance”.

“Over 1,550 obsolete laws have been repealed and more than 35,000 compliance requirements have been scrapped to create a transparent, efficient and business-friendly system,” he said.

These reforms have led to “historic improvements” in the quality of governance and given a boost to investment, industry and employment, the BJP leader said.

Singh said that India, which was ranked 11th globally in economic size during the erstwhile Congress-led UPA rule, today stands at 4th place and is projected to surpass Germany soon to become the third largest economy in the world.

India has remained the fastest-growing major economy for the "four consecutive years", he said.

“Before 2014, corruption was rampant, officers and ministers were jailed, and investors hesitated to do business in India. Even Indian entrepreneurs preferred to set up industries abroad,” the BJP quoted Singh as saying at the event.

The BJP has launched the three-month-long nationwide campaign, ‘har ghar swadeshi, ghar-ghar swadeshi’, to promote the use of swadeshi products, stressing that the party considers all items manufactured in India, including those produced by foreign companies in the country, as swadeshi.

"The party is turning the ‘har ghar swadeshi, ghar-ghar swadeshi’ campaign into a nationwide movement. Conferences, women’s meetings, and various programmes are being organised across the country as part of this effort. In the coming days, Swadeshi stickers will be pasted at every home," Singh said. PTI PK PK RT RT RT