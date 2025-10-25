Every infiltrator to be detected, deported to their countries: Amit Shah at Bihar poll rally

Khagaria (Bihar), Oct 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the INDIA bloc for opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, and asserted that every infiltrator would be detected and deported to their countries.

Addressing a public rally in Khagaria district, Shah said this assembly election will decide whether the 'jungle raaj' will return to Bihar or the state remains on the path of development.

“Let Rahul Gandhi launch yatras to protect these infiltrators. It does not matter. He can not protect infiltrators by taking out 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra'. Every infiltrator would be detected, deleted (from the voters' list) and deported to their countries," Shah said.

He accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad of concentrating only on the prosperity of his family.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and CM Nitish Kumar ji want overall development of Bihar, but Lalu Prasad wants ‘vikas’ (prosperity) of his family only. People don't want the return of 'jungle raj' in the state," Shah claimed.

He also claimed that there was a substantial decrease in the number of heinous crimes in Bihar during the NDA rule.

"Under the RJD rule, murders, dacoity and other crimes were normal in Bihar," he alleged.