Every moment of my life dedicated to upholding noble values enshrined in Constitution: Modi

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his unwavering dedication to the principles enshrined in the Constitution, which, he said gives crores of people hope, strength, and dignity.

Modi, who has often spoken about his humble beginnings, took to X to emphasize the transformative power of the Constitution.

"Every moment of my life is dedicated to upholding the noble values enshrined in the Constitution of India given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said in a post on the mincroblogging site and shared a photo of him bowing to the Constitution in a meeting in Parliament with his allies.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the Constitution, Modi added, "It is only due to the Constitution that a person like me, born into poverty and in a backward family, is able to serve the nation. Our Constitution gives crores of people hope, strength, and dignity".

Modi was endorsed by his allies as the leader of the NDA to become prime minister for the third time.

He acknowledged this support with deep gratitude, stating, "It is with utmost humility that I accept the responsibility of leading the NDA to yet another term of development-oriented governance. I am grateful to our fellow NDA allies and MPs for their trust in me." In response, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Modi bowed to the same Constitution which "he has continuously ignored for 10 years and for which the RSS-BJP had sought 400 seats to execute their decades-long conspiracy to dismantle it".

Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said here at the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.