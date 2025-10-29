Every moment of space journey unforgettable: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

Deoria (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to step aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission-4 earlier this year, described his space journey on Wednesday as "unforgettable" and said returning to Earth was an "exhilarating experience".

Interacting with youngsters at an event organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shashank Mani Tripathi in Barpar village, about 15 km from the Deoria district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh, Shukla said India's space policy envisions a major milestone -- establishing the country's presence on Moon by 2040.

"Returning to Earth was an exhilarating experience. The mission Gaganyaan, which aims to send an Indian into space and bring him back safely, and the subsequent development of an Indian spacecraft are key components of India's space policy. Reaching the Moon by 2040 is one of its main objectives," he said.

Shukla, who reached the ISS in June and returned to Earth in July, said, "Every moment in space was unforgettable. The experience of seeing Earth from space and then returning home was beyond words." Encouraging youngsters to pursue careers in space exploration, he said passion and determination are essential for making a meaningful contribution as astronauts.

"My role now is to use the experience and technical knowledge gained during the Axiom Mission-4 to inspire the next generation," Shukla added. PTI COR ABN RC