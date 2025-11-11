Every other person could be having high blood sugar: Analysis of 4 million lab reports

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) An analysis of four million lab test reports by an online healthcare company in India suggests that every other person could be having high levels of blood sugar.

About half of the men and women who tested were found to have had a high blood sugar or 'hyperglycaemia'.

Further, over 90 per cent of those having a high blood sugar also showed an abnormality in parameters of liver, lipid, heart or thyroid, the 'Diabetes: The Silent Killer Sweeping Across India' report by PharmEasy said.

Findings of the analysis published ahead of World Diabetes Day on November 14 also show a 22 per cent improvement in blood sugar levels among those who retested within six months, highlighting how regular monitoring can be crucial to managing diabetes effectively, the authors said.

Diabetes tests conducted by PharmEasy during the period January 2022 to September 2025 were analysed.

The authors wrote, "One in two people tested shows high blood sugar levels. 51.9 per cent of men and 45.43 per cent of women who tested had high blood sugar." Looking at how high blood sugar varied across age groups, a sharp increase in reports of high blood glucose was seen among those aged 30 and above.

Nearly 60 per cent of the total lab tests -- 64 per cent of men, 54 per cent of women -- also revealed insulin resistance, where the body's cells do not respond to insulin and which is an early sign of one's metabolic risk.

One can watch out for insulin resistance through indicators such as dark velvety patches on the back of the neck, armpits or elbows, skin tags on eyelids or elsewhere on the body, or an increase in waist circumference, the authors said.

They also found that one in four people with high blood sugar also have a thyroid problem, most commonly an underactive thyroid or 'hypothyroidism'.

More than one in three people with hyperglycaemia showed signs of liver problems -- this can happen due to a build-up of fat in the organ, with high blood sugar and insulin resistance as contributing factors, the authors said.

Around 90 per cent of the lab reports revealed abnormal cholesterol and fat levels -- often a mix of high 'bad' cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides, and low 'good' cholesterol (HDL) -- which can significantly raise the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure.

Further, nearly half of the reports with high blood sugar showed a dysfunction of the kidney. The authors said that high blood sugar can impair the kidneys in removing waste from the body, while leaking useful proteins in urine.

One in three lab test reports showed signs of inflammation that can slowly damage the lining of blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. PTI KRS KRS KSS KSS KSS