Every Pakistani misadventure will invite decisive response: Indian military

New Delhi: Every misadventure and future escalation by Pakistan will be responded to with strength and decisive action, Indian military said on Saturday.

The remarks came shortly after the two neighbours reached an understanding to stop military actions.

"While we will be adhering to the understanding reached today, we remain fully prepared to defend India's sovereignty," Commodore Raghu Nair said.

We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation, he said at a media briefing.

Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response, he said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistan's claim of destroying India's S-400 missile base is completely false.

Several attempts were made by Pakistan to spreading mis-information, she added.

Pakistan has suffered heavy losses in both land and air domains, Singh said.

The military officer also said that Pakistan's claim of destroying a BrahMos installation was false.