Every patient death at Nanded government hospital will be probed: Minister Mushrif

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on Tuesday said the death of a large number of patients at a government hospital in Nanded district will be inquired to establish the cause and promised things will improve at the facility in the next 15 days.

As many as 31 deaths, including those of infants, were recorded at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in central Maharashtra in 48 hours since September 30.

Talking to reporters in Nanded, Mushrif said there was no shortage of medicines at the hospital and maintained that if the deaths have occurred due to anyone's negligence, action will be taken against that person.

"Every death case at Nanded's Government Medical College and Hospital will be investigated individually by a committee. There are shortcomings and we will overcome them. Change will be visible (at the facility) in the next 15 days," he said.

Mushrif and Nanded's Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan addressed a press conference in Nanded after visiting the hospital.

Mushrif said the hospital has a sanctioned bed strength of around 500, but nearly 1,000 patients were admitted in the facility and these included underweight babies in critical condition.

The Medical Education Minister said, "There was a sudden rise in admission of patients as there were holidays and private health facilities were shut. The post of hospital dean will be filled immediately. The hospital is spread across a big area and it needs to be cleaned. We shall see if cleaning work can be outsourced." Mushrif said if there is a shortfall of doctors at the hospital, private physicians can be hired.

"But hospital officials said there was no response to an advertisement for filling up vacant posts. Manpower and infrastructure of the facility need to be increased and upgraded," he said. PTI AW RSY