Every penny of Rangla Punjab to be used for flood-hit people: CM Mann

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the 'Rangla Punjab' fund has been established to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the state, asserting that every penny contributed will be judiciously utilised for the welfare of those affected by the floods.

Concluding the discussion during the first day of a special session of the Punjab Assembly, Mann explained that this new fund was created due to certain limitations in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He noted that contributions through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) could not be made to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and even Members of Parliament can donate a maximum of 20 lakh to it.

Mann said that to address these challenges, the Rangla Punjab fund was created and has already received a significant response from various segments of society.

"We will inform you of the daily funding received," Mann replied when Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked whether this fund was covered under the RTI.

"We are accepting cheques, and the chief minister is the chairman of this fund," he added.

Opposition parties have previously questioned the decision to accept donations through the Rangla Punjab fund instead of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Mann criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he was "least bothered" about the problems faced by citizens and was instead busy visiting foreign countries. He described this indifference as a "grave insult and insensitivity" towards the people of India, claiming that these foreign trips and the Centre's foreign policy under Modi have yielded no results.

He also took a jab at the BJP regarding the "vote chori" issue. "Those who are calling for 'one nation, one election,' why don't they hold elections simultaneously in Maharashtra and Haryana? Have you ever considered this? A voter in Haryana will have their vote elsewhere, such as in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, or Assam, when polls are held in those states," he alleged.

Mann emphasised that this issue is even more serious than EVM hacking, claiming that the government is creating its own voters, a so-called "digital janta," and highlighted a case where the vote of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's wife was allegedly deleted.

Mann expressed support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in raising the "vote chori" issue. "We must address these issues; only then can democracy be preserved. Otherwise, what democracy are we discussing?" he added.

He also claimed that India does not maintain a "good relationship" with many neighbouring countries. "Which country supported us during Operation Sindoor? Can you name one? So, what is our prime minister doing, travelling the globe? Isn't it our right to question our foreign policy? Many Indians living abroad ask us about it," he stated.

Mann pointed out the ongoing anti-immigration protests in Canada, the UK, and Australia.

"Yesterday, a 73-year-old 'dadi' was among 172 deported. Is anybody speaking? Modi used to call US President Donald Trump 'my friend'. What kind of friend is he? He increased the tariffs. He backs Pakistan. We have to think about this," he said.

Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh woman who had lived in the US for over 30 years, was deported to India after being detained by immigration authorities in California without the chance to say goodbye to her relatives, her advocate stated on Thursday. PTI CHS MPL MPL