Every penny that Himachal govt giving to people provided by Centre: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Oct 27 (PTI) Every penny that the Himachal Pradesh government is giving to the disaster-affected people has been provided by the Centre, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed on Friday.

Advertisment

Accusing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of lying about the Rs 4,500-crore relief package, he said that the Congress government was able to make announcements about providing financial relief to the disaster-affected people only after receiving financial help from the central government.

The chief minister lied and prepared a relief package and presented it as if the state government is providing all this money, whereas the reality is that the Centre has released money to build about 11,000 houses and has sent Rs 825 crore for disaster management, Thakur, a former chief minister, said in a statement issued here.

Thakur said that apart from this, money for maintenance and construction of main roads is being received from the Centre. The Sukhu government does not even have money to remove the debris fallen on the roads. Today, national highways and four lanes are being restored rapidly with all the funds granted by the central government" he added. PTI COR BPL SMN