Every person faces a phase of ‘vanvaas’ in life, says former Rajasthan CM Raje

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said that every person experiences a phase of 'vanvaas' (exile) in life, but it eventually passes.

Addressing a gathering at the Parashuram Dharamshala in Dholpur after listening to the Ramkatha of saint Murli Dhar Ji Maharaj, Raje said, "These days the world is very strange. The one you consider your own often turns away. In everyone's life, there comes a 'vanvaas', but just as it comes, it also goes away." She said every individual is aware of their own shortcomings but still gives in to desires. "The true seeker is one who conquers his mind," she remarked.

Reflecting on the Ramkatha, the BJP leader said it was more than a story, describing it as a soul-stirring experience. "When the saint narrated the ideals and values of Lord Ram, it felt as if the heart was filled with Ram's presence. The Ramkatha teaches us that devotion gives strength, discipline adorns life, and self-restraint paves the way to liberation," she said. PTI AG HIG HIG