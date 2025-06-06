Every problem will be addressed effectively: UP CM at public meet

Gorakhpur, Jun 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the public on Friday morning at the Janata Darshan held in Gorakhpur and assured them of effectively addressing their problems.

Personally interacting with around 200 people, the chief minister heard their grievances and collected their petitions, according to an official statement.

"He directed officials to respond swiftly and sensitively to public complaints, ensuring timely, fair, and satisfactory resolutions," it stated.

Reaching out directly to citizens seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, Adityanath listened to each individual and issued immediate instructions to concerned administrative and police officers for resolution.

He emphasized that all matters should be resolved transparently and efficiently.

Reassuring the public, he said, "Do not worry. The government is committed to taking effective action on every issue." In response to complaints related to crime and illegal land encroachment, Adityanath issued clear instructions to police officials to take strict action against criminals and land mafias.

He said that if any powerful individual or mafia is forcibly grabbing someone's land, they must face the strictest possible legal action. "No one harassing the poor will be spared," he added.

The chief minister also met with people who cited the need for medical assistance, following which he directed officials to do the needful, including offering financial aid. PTI KIS MPL MPL