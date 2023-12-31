Every section fed up with BJP-JJP, people looking at INLD as viable alternative: Abhay Chautala

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Sunday claimed that every section of society is fed up with the BJP-JJP government in Haryana and people were looking at the INLD as a viable alternative.

Addressing a party event -Mahila Aakrosh Sammelan - in Uchana in Jind district, Chautala promised a slew of sops, especially targeting women, if his party is voted to power in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.

He claimed women would make a huge contribution to forming an INLD government in the state.

"Today every section is fed up with the BJP-JJP government.. people of the state are looking at INLD as a viable alternative to BJP-JJP," he said.

He said if the INLD is voted to power, old age pension of Rs 7500 per month will be provided. One person will be employed in every household.

"We will provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 21,000," he said, "To give our mothers and sisters relief from inflation, we will provide them one free gas cylinder every month and will also give Rs 1100 per month to every housewife," he said.

"After the formation of the INLD government, work will be done to take forward the policies of Tau Devi Lal," he said.

The JJP was formed in December 2018 after a split in the INLD and the Chautala family.

The party is headed by Ajay Singh Chautala, grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. Ajay Singh's son Dushyant Chautala is the deputy chief minister of Haryana. PTI SUN RT