Every sector now proudly acknowledges strength of our 'nari shakti': PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the growing contribution of women in shaping India’s economic and social progress, saying "every sector now proudly acknowledges the strength of our nari shakti”.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day, Modi said women are not only beneficiaries of a rising economy but also key drivers of its momentum.

“From start-ups to the space sector, from the playing fields to the armed forces, our daughters are making their mark. Today, with pride, women stand shoulder to shoulder in the country’s journey of development,” he said.

The prime minister recalled the nation’s sense of pride when the first batch of women cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA).

“The whole country was filled with pride at that historic moment,” he noted.

Modi praised the transformative role of self-help groups (SHGs).

He referred to the initiative of 'NaMo Drone Didi', which has given rural women a new identity. Narrating one such story, he said, “In a village, a sister told me that people now call her a pilot. She proudly said that though she was not highly educated, her stature had grown.” Modi also pointed to the government’s pledge to turn three crore women into 'Lakhpati Didis' -- women who earn over one lakh rupees annually.

“I am happy to inform the nation that with the support of our nari shakti, two crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis,” he said, adding that the target would be achieved ahead of schedule.

With several of these 'Lakhpati Didis' present at the Red Fort as special guests, the prime minister said their expanding role would give new energy to India's development journey.