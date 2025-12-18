Every single terrorist in valley must be neutralised: JK LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Lt Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday said "security gains" made in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 must be defended and every terrorist operating in the valley, forests, or villages must be neutralised.

Addressing the first Union territory-level security conference at IIT Jammu, the LG underlined the need for coordinated action against terrorists, enablers and ideologues to eradicate the ecosystem and safe havens.

"The real security gains since 2019 must be defended and every single terrorist and their supporters operating in the valley, forests, hills or villages must be neutralised," Sinha said.

The security conference, being held on the lines of the national Director General of Police (DGPs) and Inspector General of Police (IGPs) conference, is the first such event held in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last six years, the security grid has been strengthened. The collaborative efforts of J&K Police, Army, intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have led to a significant decline in terrorist violence, the number of operating terrorists, and recruitment, the LG said.

"Armed terrorists and their supporters, OGWs and elements intimidating the common citizens should be treated equally. We must ensure they pay a very heavy price for their actions," he said.

Sinha also discussed strategies to tackle evolving threats, enhance intelligence capabilities and build a next-level security grid to address new-age security challenges.

"The landscape of security threats has undergone profound change in recent years. We need to shift from reactive to proactive security strategies and use sophisticated tools like AI to counter terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation and narco-terrorism threats," he said.

In his address, Sinha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the security conference will serve as a hub for deliberation and collaboration to develop a whole-of-government approach to counter terrorism in all its forms.

During the DGPs and IGPs conference held in Raipur this year, he said, threadbare discussions were held on the theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', reflecting the Union government's commitment to transforming policing institutions to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

The day-long security conference was attended by senior J&K Police officers, intelligence officials, representatives of civil administration and CAPFs, officials said.