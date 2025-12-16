Every state is expected to take due diligence to prevent harm to climate: ICJ Judge Brant

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) Judge of the International Court of Justice Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant on Tuesday said that every state is expected to take due diligence to prevent harm to the climate system.

A core objective of the ICJ was to take affirmative action to prevent countries from causing environmental damage, he said while speaking at the valedictory of an international conference on protection of the environment under international law held at VIT Chennai.

Tracing the history and evolution of International Environmental Law, climate change laws, and the ICJ’s role, Judge Brant also cited several cases of international disputes among countries over the use of natural resources, environmental damage, and the protection of marine and wildlife.

Vice President of VIT G V Selvam presided. Justice R Suresh Kumar of the Madras High Court and Pro Vice Chancellor, VIT Chennai, Prof T Thyagarajan, were among those who spoke, a release said.