Every stolen vote is a theft of our voice, identity: Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress on Sunday intensified its campaign alleging "vote chori" by the BJP and Election Commission, with senior leaders changing their social media display pictures to posters with the slogans "Stop Vote Chori" and "Freedom from Vote Theft." Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, former minister Harish Chaudhary and ex-MLA Sanyam Lodha replaced their WhatsApp and X profile pictures in support of the campaign.

Urging party workers and other leaders to follow suit, Gehlot said, "Every stolen vote is a theft of our voice and identity. Rahul Gandhi's fight is to expose the conspiracy of the Election Commission and BJP, and to save democracy." The Congress has held protests across several states, including Rajasthan, and plans to take the issue down to district, block and ward levels.

Notably, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a 16-day-long 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Sasaram, Bihar.