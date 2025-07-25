‘Every time it rains, we feel panic’: Trauma of coaching centre deaths returns with monsoon

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A year after a tragic basement flooding in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar claimed the lives of three young UPSC aspirants, a quiet but persistent fear still lingers among students and residents of the city’s coaching hub as monsoon clouds return.

Heavy rainfall on July 27 last year led to severe waterlogging in the area, and the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, reportedly being used illegally for classes, was quickly submerged.

Three civil services aspirants — Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala — were trapped inside and drowned before help could reach them.

The tragedy triggered widespread outrage and protests. Students demanded action against coaching centres violating safety norms and urgent improvements in civic infrastructure.

In the year since, several changes have taken place. According to a senior official from Sriram IAS coaching, more than 50 basements in the area have been sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“Our own basement and those nearby were shut down. From January onwards, the MCD laid new drainage lines on both sides of the road. This time, even with intense rains, there has been no waterlogging,” the official said.

He added that coaching institutes have introduced new safety measures. “We have increased housekeeping and security staff and shut gates during rain to prevent unsafe movement. Sriram IAS, Vajiram, Drishti, and Next IAS together contributed Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the three deceased students.” They also provided support to the family of a student who died from electrocution in nearby West Patel Nagar just days earlier.

Despite the improvements, fear remains among students of Old Rajinder Nagar.

"The basements are all locked now, but every time it rains, we feel panic,” said a civil services aspirant.

Vidya, another student, recalled, “Our PG was flooded last year. We somehow managed, but I didn’t feel safe for weeks. With the rains starting early, that fear is back.” “The basement libraries were never maintained well. After last year, I would never step inside one again,” said Priya, an aspirant.

Even with new infrastructure in place at the student hub, residents feel the area remains vulnerable. “Drainage work began in February, but water still pools near our school gate,” said a local school staffer.

A nearby bookstore owner said, “Last year, my shop was flooded. This year, the water reached the entrance but didn’t come in. It’s an improvement, but we haven’t forgotten." A faculty member of a coaching institute said quietly, “I do not wish to recall the incident. We lost students. All I remember is sorrow.” PTI SGV MHS MHS SKY SKY