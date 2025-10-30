New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that even "good leaders" of the Congress were left embarrassed by his comments.

Addressing election rallies in Bihar, Gandhi had claimed that the prime minister would do "anything for votes, even dance", and accused the BJP of running the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar "by remote control".

"Congress party has suffered due to the comments of Rahul Gandhi. The good people in Congress too are embarrassed by his comments. No leader can speak in such a language," Rijiju told reporters here on the sidelines of the third national conference on National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Rijiju said the people of this country will never bring Congress back to power if Gandhi continued to speak in such a manner.

"The people in the Congress are worried as every time Rahul Gandhi opens his mouth, the party faces losses. The nation is progressing, but the Congress continues to face setbacks," the senior BJP leader said.