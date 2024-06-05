Every village needs to become developed for making PM's dream come true: Chouhan

Vidisha (MP), June 5 (PTI) BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said every village needs to become developed if India is to become a developed country as resolved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister visited Vidisha in the state after winning a landslide victory from the constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. "The prime minister has resolved to make India a developed nation, and for that we have to ensure development of every booth (area covered by a polling booth) and every ward and village coming under it," Chouhan told reporters here.

People of Vidisha showered their love and blessings on him and even children opened their piggy banks to donate money for his campaign, the BJP leader said.

The BJP's vote share in the constituency was 77 per cent, Chouhan noted as he expressed gratitude to voters.

His wife Sadhana Singh accompanied him.

The BJP leader defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Pratap Bhanu Sharma by 8,21,408 votes, winning from the constituency for the sixth time. PTI MAS KRK