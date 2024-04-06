Every vote can prove to be helpful in changing India's destiny and picture: UP CM Adityanath

Saharanpur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the "vision of a developed India in the Amrit Kaal", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said.

"A new debate has started in the country. Every vote of the public can prove to be helpful in changing the destiny and picture of the country. The foundation of this is the continuous change that has occurred in the country since 2014," Adityanath said.

"We should vote not based on caste, religion, appeasement or any other agenda, but for the vision of a developed India and a bright future for the next generation," he added addressing a public meeting here for BJP candidates Raghav Lakhanpal (Saharanpur) and Pradeep Chaudhary (Kairana).

The chief minister highlighted the nationwide chorus echoing the slogan 'Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' for the Lok Sabha elections.

Emphasizing the goal of surpassing 400 seats, he urged everyone to unite behind this call.

Adityanath appealed to every voter to exercise their franchise by casting their votes at the polling booth.

The chief minister highlighted how, amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi had instilled the mantra of "sevaa hee sangathan" in crores of BJP workers, urging them to serve the public.

Adityanath underscored the pivotal role being played by the BJP workers in realising PM Modi's vision on the ground by earning people's trust across the country.

"We are building the future of the coming generations within the new India," he said.

The chief minister also congratulated crores of workers on the holy land of Maa Shakumbhari on the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said Saharanpur is the number one Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh and expressed hope that this order would also be seen in the election results.

"We are fortunate to have witnessed the changing India. We are witnessing India that is being recognised on the global stage as a global leader and for world-class infrastructure," Adityanath said.

"This India is providing a model of development and welfare for the world. This model of India is giving young people the guarantee of livelihood and respect for faith," he added.

The chief minister said that a report which appeared in a prestigious British newspaper a couple of days ago has grabbed the world's attention.

"It mentions how in 2021-22, terrorists were hounded and killed in Pakistan. Though only 'The Guardian' can reveal its source, the message is loud and clear that there is zero tolerance against corruption and anarchy in India today," he said.

Adityanath said the world has acknowledged that terrorism is a challenge and freedom should be obtained from it.

The chief minister said under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, India will lead the world in dealing with this challenge.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI NAV AS AS AS