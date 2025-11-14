Every vote cast by people of Bihar a symbol of trust in Modi govt's anti-infiltrator policy: Shah

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The BJP on Friday hailed the NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly polls as "historic", saying people have once again expressed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development-focussed" politics.

The NDA is headed for a landslide victory in the Bihar elections, surging ahead in close to 200 out of 243 seats on Friday with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the overwhelming mandate for the NDA in Bihar is the people's stamp of approval on its work for development, women's safety, good governance and the welfare of the poor.

"Every single vote cast by the people of Bihar is a symbol of trust in the Modi government's policy against infiltrators who threaten India's security and resources, and against those who support them. The public has given a strong answer to those who protect infiltrators for the sake of vote-bank politics," he said in a series of posts on X.

The home minister said the people of Bihar have indicated the mood of the entire country that purification of the voter list is essential and there is no room for politics against it.

"This is why the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has today been relegated to the bottom rung in Bihar," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the people of Bihar have given a historic mandate to the NDA, calling it a "victory of politics of development".

"The three-fourth majority secured by the NDA in this election is a testimony to the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his credibility and the people's unwavering faith in the politics of good governance and development," Singh said in a post on X.

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday hailed NDA's victory in Bihar polls as "historic" and said it is a seal of trust for development and welfare policies of the "double engine" government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a post on X, Nadda said the "resounding majority" that the NDA has got in the election is also proof that people of Bihar have completely rejected the Mahagathbandhan's 'jungle raj' and corruption, and embraced the dimensions of "good governance, stability, and development" of the ruling coalition.

"The historic public support received by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is a seal of trust from the people on the development-oriented and public welfare policies of the double-engine government" of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar, the BJP chief, also a Union minister, said.

BJP's election in-charge for Bihar and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that by giving a "decisive and unprecedented" mandate to the NDA, people of Bihar have once again proven that development, good governance and stability are their priorities.

"This resounding public mandate for the NDA is a strong endorsement by the people to the welfare-oriented policies of the double engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," he said in a post on X.

This victory shows that the people of Bihar have clearly rejected "jungle raj, casteism, nepotism and negative politics", choosing instead the path of continuous progress and a "developed Bihar", Pradhan added.

BJP MP from Patna Sahib and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the people have voted for development and good governance, rising above caste and community. "This vote is of hope and trust. People have shown faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and his guarantee for development (of Bihar)," the former Union minister told reporters here.

Prasad said the people of Bihar have seen "Lalu Prasad's jungle raj" during the RJD rule and the change that took place in the state during the NDA's tenure.

In a post on X in Hindi, BJP MP and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said, "NDA is heading towards a landslide victory in Bihar." Baluni also posted on X a video footage of Prime Minister Modi's poll campaigns in Bihar where he had asserted that the NDA would register its biggest-ever poll victory in the state.

Sharing the same video clip of Modi, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote on X in Bhojpuri, "Bihar me bumper jeet ho gaeel, jodi modi-nitish ji ke hit ho gaeel (Bihar recorded a landslide victory, Modi-Nitish's pair became a hit." Hailing the Bihar poll results as "amazing and historic", BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took on the opposition parties and said people are giving a befitting reply to those who thought they succeeded in reducing public support of Prime Minister Modi after the underwhelming performance of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"This reflects the widespread support for the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in several states, including Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, and now in Bihar for Nitish Kumar's government for development, good governance, social harmony, cultural pride, and India's remarkable progress," he said.

With the trends showing the Congress being decimated in the elections, another BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the opposition party did not just lose its legacy but credibility also under his leadership.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya took a swipe at the RJD leadership, saying, "Both of Lalu's sons are trailing at this moment." Even after 20 years, the echo of "jungle raj" can still be heard in Bihar, he said on X. PTI PK KSS KSS