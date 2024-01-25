Every vote counts to build nation, says Mamata on National Voters' Day

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday urged voters to exercise their franchise "to resist every idea of weakness" as well as to "respond to the call of the nation." Taking to X on the occasion of the 14th National Voters' Day, Banerjee emphasised that every vote counts to build the nation.

"Today, on this National Voters' Day, I urge upon my fellow citizens of India to rise up to their own strengths, to resist every idea of weakness, to respond to the call of the diverse Nation of ours, and help institutionalise humanity above everything else. Development devoid of plurality and humanity is like erecting a castle without smiling faces living inside," she posted on X.

"My dear brothers and sisters, your power to vote is what puts some chosen few in power and thus you are more powerful than the few in power. Every vote counts and every vote should be for our motherland, for the idea of plural India," she said.

The National Voters' Day is observed every year on this day to encourage people to participate in the electoral process.

It was observed for the first time on January 25, 2011 when UPA-2 was in power at the Centre. PTI SCH MNB