Everybody should be stakeholder in Swachh Andhra mission: CM Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that everyone in the state should be a stakeholder in the Swachh Andhra mission (Clean AP) to help achieve its goals.

While reviewing the measures taken to enhance cleanliness in the state, Naidu emphasised that goals should not only be set but also achieved.

"Everybody should be a stakeholder in achieving Swachh Andhra's goals," Naidu said in an official release.

Swachh Andhra represents "clean people, clean minds, clean environments, and more," he added.

Naidu said that along with homes, surroundings, schools, colleges, government offices and places of worship should also be kept clean.

As part of Swarna (Golden) Andhra–Swachh Andhra, the government ranked districts based on various cleanliness yardsticks with NTR district securing the top spot with 129 points, followed by Visakhapatnam (127), East Godavari (125) and so on. PTI STH SSK KH