Everyone comes here due to proximity: SC on plea seeking expeditious hearing in Delhi HC

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea before the Delhi High Court in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra said the tendency of approaching the apex court for seeking early hearing of cases is not acceptable.

"It is not acceptable. Just because of proximity of the Supreme Court, everyone comes here and then seeks adjournment," the bench observed.

The lawyer appearing for Paulose submitted that despite being listed everyday in the high court, the matter was not being heard.

He said the matter is listed Wednesday also for hearing and sought an adjournment. The bench agreed to adjourn the matter.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Paulose seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea.

Delhi Police has booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

Several separate investigations against him in the country are currently underway.

Chandrasekhar and Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate, were arrested by Delhi Police in the extortion case.

The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Delhi Police alleged Paulose, Chandrashekar and other accused persons used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime.