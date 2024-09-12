Everyone has freedom to participate in J-K polls: Azad calls for supporting independents

Srinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad Thursday slammed parties that seek to "defame" independent candidates contesting Jammu and Kashmir polls, saying everyone has freedom to participate in elections.

The former chief minister commenced his election campaign from South Kashmir's Anantnag after brief illness.

"Everyone has freedom to participate in elections, no one is the custodian of J&K. If people, especially youth, want to participate in elections, I will not speak against them, even those who have left my party. Instead, we must support them," he said.

Azad said democratic participation, especially of the youth, is very important.

"We need to encourage and welcome those who wish to join the mainstream and contribute to the political process," he added.

Parties like the National Conference and the PDP have claimed that independent candidates are being fielded to divide vote in the Kashmir valley. The two parties have even called Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid as BJP's proxy.

Addressing the gathering at Anantnag in support of DPAP candidate Mir Altaf, Azad expressed gratitude for the blessings and prayers of his well-wishers during his recent illness.

"I was unwell, but with the blessings and prayers of my well-wishers, I am recovering. Now, I have come to stand with my candidates, whose only aim is to help people and become their voice," he said.

The former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha urged the public to support a new era of politics that prioritises development, peace, and prosperity in J-K.

He called for an end to false promises and empty slogans, advocating instead for politics for real development and progress for the people.

Azad said the leaders in his party are not driven by a hunger for power, but are focused on bringing meaningful change to their constituencies.

"This is the only mission I have," he added.

He expressed his disappointment with the way other parties use false slogans to mislead the public, questioning why they cannot be truthful and focus on real development issues.

"For how long will they continue to exploit the people? I cannot leave my people in the hands of those who will only further exploit them," he added.

Azad said he left national politics to bring change in J-K. "I have to complete the pending works which were my dream because I was not able to complete my term as the chief minister." PTI SSB KVK KVK