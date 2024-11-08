Everyone in Maharashtra wants Mahayuti govt, victorious Fadnavis: Amit Shah

Sangli (Maha), Nov 8 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday said people across Maharashtra wanted the Mahayuti government to retain power after the assembly elections, and to ensure victory of deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Shirala in Sangli district, Shah said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is in power at the Centre, and the government of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance was needed to be formed in the state after the elections.

"On November 20, across Maharashtra, there will be voting, and you people have to take a decisive stand. One and a half months ago, I toured the entire state. I have been to Vidarbha, Mumbai, Konkan, Kolhapur, North Maharashtra. Wherever I went, there was this one thing (sentiment) and that was to form the Mahayuti government and make Devendra Fadnavis victorious," said Shah.

With BJP-led governments in both the centre and the state, Maharashtra will become number one in governance, the Union minister added.

Asked by reporters in Pune whether Shah's statement hinted that Fadnavis would become chief minister after the elections, NCP chief and deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the decision would be taken collectively.

The leaders of the ruling alliance will sit together and decide, Pawar said.

Fadnavis, who was chief minister from 2014 to 2019, became deputy chief minister when the BJP and a faction of the Shiv Sena formed government in 2022 with Eknath Shinde as chief minister.

The ruling alliance, which now includes Ajit Pawar's NCP, did not declare its CM face ahead of the polls. PTI SPK KRK