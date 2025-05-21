Everyone is equal, law will do its job: Reddy on ED's allegations against Sonia and Rahul

Indore, May 21 (PTI) Amid the Enforcement Directorate's allegations against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that everyone is equal and the law will do its job.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi "abused" her position as the then AICC president for personal gains to herself and her son Rahul Gandhi by converting public money for self-use through the Young Indian (YI) company, the ED is understood to have alleged in its chargesheet filed in the National Herald case.

Reacting to the ED's claims regarding the two leaders, Reddy told reporters in Indore, "Everyone is equal before the law. The law will do its job".

Without naming the two Congress leaders, the Union minister said, "If a person has done wrong or is involved in corruption or looted public money, then appropriate action will be taken against him. This action has nothing to do with any party or government. Investigative agencies will do their job." PTI HWP MAS NSK