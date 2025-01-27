Everyone is welcome at stir site, says Jarange on Pankaja Munde's 'peaceful environment' remark

Jalna, Jan 27 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange said his indefinite hunger strike, which entered its third day on Monday, is open to all.

His comment came after Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde a day earlier said she had no problem visiting the site of the hunger strike in Antarwali Sarti village here "provided a favourable and friendly environment is ensured".

Munde is the guardian minister of Jalna district, which is the epicentre of the stir to ensure Marathas get reservations in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes category.

"I am neither casteist nor a terrorist. I hold no grudge against anyone. This is a peaceful protest, and anyone is welcome here," Jarange said when queried by the media about Munde's statement.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Munde said, "I would convey a message to Jarange, and if he gives a positive response, I will visit him. I have always supported protests conducted within the framework of the Constitution. I respect his protest and have conveyed my readiness to visit him, provided a favourable and friendly environment is ensured at the protest site." Jarange on Saturday started his seventh indefinite fast since September 1, 2023. PTI COR BNM