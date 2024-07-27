Everyone knows how Mamata Banerjee handles Cong in WB: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the INDI bloc is not at all an alliance because she did not give a single seat in the eastern state.

Replying to a query on Banerjee walking out of NITI Aayog meeting today, Joshi said the opposition parties are unable to digest the mandate of the people and are crying foul.

“What has happened in the NITI Aayog meeting... I have not seen it, I was travelling. I am just here. I will verify that. I can only say that this so-called INDI bloc... because it is not at all an alliance because Mamata did not give a single seat in (West Bengal).

And Mamata, how she handles and what respect she gives to the Congress in West Bengal everybody knows. But these parties because they are not able to digest the mandate of the people and they are crying foul,” he told reporters.

Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting being held at the national capital on Saturday as she said she was stopped from speaking "after just five minutes". PTI GDK ROH