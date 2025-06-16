Everyone should make Yoga Day success: Andhra CM

Visakhapatnam, Jun 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called on everyone in the state to work towards making the International Yoga Day, which will be held in Vizag, on June 21, a grand success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

"Everyone should strive for the grand success of this programme (yoga day) which is being conducted in the southern state based on the suggestions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Naidu, addressing a press conference in the port city.

According to the CM, Modi suggested that it would be good if yoga day was held in Andhra Pradesh this year, which prompted the former to promise him that the state would take it up and make it a success.

Further, Naidu called for proclaiming a declaration on yoga day to make yoga a part of everyday life.

He directed officials, ministers, and MLAs to ensure that there is no room for error in the conduct of the mega event and instructed them to take all precautions.

Likewise, he said people arriving for yoga day should be guided well and the buses ferrying participants should drop them at the nearest possible location to the venue.

Over 3,000 buses are expected to ferry yoga enthusiasts to the venue in Vizag. All participants should reach their respective places between 6 am and 6.30 am on yoga day, he said.

Even though there is no forecast for rain, the CM instructed officials to be prepared with alternative arrangements as well.

Earlier, he reviewed the preparations for the yoga day celebrations.

The CM interacted with officials who presented detailed plans, including maps and logistical arrangements for the mega event.

Later, he inspected the venue, stretching from Kalimata Temple to Park Hotel junction.

In addition to the main event in Vizag, the southern state aims to achieve a series of records with the target of two crore participants engaging in yoga activities across the state.

The TDP-led NDA government is aiming to organise yoga sessions in one lakh centres across the state and attract five lakh people to participate in yoga activities in Vizag.

Naidu said his government is aiming to organise a record-breaking International Yoga Day on June 21 with the largest yoga session.