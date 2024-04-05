Everyone speaks about unemployment, PM Modi came up with solution; Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Everyone just raises the issue of unemployment while Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with a solution in the form of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday.

Thanks to the summit, which was launched in 2003 when Modi was the chief minister, Gujarat has become number one in the country in providing employment, Patel said while addressing the BJP's booth-level party workers at Sabarmati Riverfront ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

"Everyone starts talking about the issue of unemployment but no one gives a solution. It was PM Modi who came up with a solution by launching the Vibrant Summit in 2003. Today, of the top 500 companies in the world, more than 100 such firms are in Gujarat. We are number one in providing employment in the country thanks to that initiative," said the CM.

In his address, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil gave a target of winning over 400 Lok Sabha seats and breaking the previous record of 403 seats, which was set in 1984 following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"This time, we have to break that record of 403 seats. I am confident BJP workers are capable of achieving the target," Paatil said. PTI PJT PD BNM