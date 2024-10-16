Everyone wants Jayant Patil to take responsibility to rebuild state: Sharad Pawar

Pune, Oct 16 (PTI) Hinting at a bigger role for Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil after the next month's assembly elections, party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it was everyone's wish that Patil should take "responsibility to rebuild the state." Speaking at the concluding rally of `Shiv Swarajya Yatra' campaign of the party at Islampur in Sangli district, Jayant Patil's hometurf, Pawar said several freedom fighters from this region played a big role in the freedom movement, and it is the responsibility of everyone to create the Maharashtra of their dreams.

"I am very happy the way Jayant Patil is working towards this goal, he is reaching out to every corner of the state, giving confidence to the people. I am sure that the new generation of the state will rally behind him," Pawar said.

"It is yours, mine and entire Maharashtra's wish that Jayant Patil should take the responsibility to rebuild the state and for that your power is needed," the veteran politician added.

Pawar further noted that the region has historic significance as Rajaram Bapu (Patil) had started a sugar mill here. "And here we are giving the responsibility to rebuild new Maharashtra to the son of this region and I, all party leaders will stand behind him with all might," said Pawar as the crowd cheered.

Jayant Patil has been the finance and home minister of the state in past governments.