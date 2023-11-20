Everyone welcome to be part of Nava Kerala Sadas irrespective of party affiliation: CPI(M)

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 20 (PTI) Buoyed by the huge turnout for the state government's outreach programme -- Nava Kerala Sadas -- the CPI(M) on Monday said everyone was welcome to take part in it irrespective of their political affiliations.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said leaders from any party or alliance, even the UDF, can come for the programme.

He said the government did not address any leader of any political party, instead it clearly said anyone who is interested can come.

"Anyone and everyone can come no matter which political party or alliance they belong to," Govindan said.

His remarks assume significance amidst speculations that the ruling Left in the state is trying to woo Congress-ally Indian Union Muslim League.

Govindan also said the programme has only begun and by the time it reaches the southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram, the turnout would be massive.

"The numbers are only going to increase," he said.

The opposition Congress and the BJP have criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling CPI(M) over the conduct of the Nava Kerala Sadas amidst financial crunch and have dubbed the one month-long outreach programme as 'sheer extravagance'.

The Congress has also alleged that the programme was being used as a stage to denounce the opposition at state expense. However, in an embarrassment for the Congress, a key member of its ally IUML participated in the Nava Kerala Sadas at Kasaragod on Sunday despite it being boycotted by the opposition UDF.

IUML's state general council member N A Abubakar not only participated in the morning session of the programme but was also seen sitting right beside Vijayan. PTI HMP HMP SS