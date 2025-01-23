Everyone will be listened before final UGC guidelines, says Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Downplaying the Kerala government's criticism and opposition to the draft UGC guidelines, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday said everyone's views will be considered before a final version is released.

Arlekar also said that India is a democracy, "everybody has the right to say anything over anything in this country and there was nothing wrong with it".

The Kerala assembly had on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to withdraw the draft UGC guidelines and issue a revised version.

Arlekar said that all the views about the UGC draft guidelines should go to the proper person or proper platform" and they will discuss it.

"It is still a draft, not the final version. So, considering everybody's different views, they will come out with the final document," the Governor told reporters here after he called on former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan at his residence.

Arlekar inquired Achuthanandan's family members about his health.

He said that he heard about the veteran CPI(M) leader since his college days and that Achuthanandan was an ideal person in public life.

"As I happen to be the Governor here, I thought I must meet him and his family. It was very fortunate that we all met. Due to his ill health he could not speak," he said.

Arlekar said that he always wanted to meet Achuthanandan and prayed for his good health.

The Governor also said that his meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his wife was a "very cordial" one.

"I was very happy that both of them had come there. We had a good exchange of views and we exchanged pleasantries," he said.

Vijayan along with his wife had called on the Governor at Kerala Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.