'Everything is in BJP high command's hand': Manipur MLAs on selection of new CM

Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) Manipur BJP MLAs Sapam Keba and K Ibomcha on Tuesday said that the party high command will decide on the new chief minister of the state.

The two BJP MLAs, who held a meeting with BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra at a hotel in Imphal on Tuesday afternoon, said they requested the Centre to make efforts to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

Upon being asked by waiting journalists about the selection of a new chief minister, Sapam Keba said, "Everything will be decided by the high command. We urged the Centre through Patra to find ways to restore normalcy in the state. Within a couple of days, the Centre will decide on what things need to be done." When asked if there is any time frame for the selection of a new chief minister, Keba said, "We didn't have any discussion on that." Ibomcha said, "Everything is in the hand of the Centre. We cannot make any comment. We were here to make a courtesy call. The only thing we requested him is to bring peace to the state." Patra also met state Forest Minister Th Bishwajit separately at the hotel.

Patra, who has been camping in Imphal since N Biren Singh resigned from the post of chief minister on February 9, had held separate closed-door meetings with several MLAs, ministers and Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata on Monday.

Restoration of peace in the strife-torn state was discussed during the Monday meetings, while the issue of selecting a new chief minister was "hardly deliberated upon", party sources said.

"Most of the closed-door meetings on Monday were focussed on restoring normalcy and ending the conflict," a BJP leader told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"The issue of selecting a new chief minister was hardly discussed," another source close to a minister who attended one of the meetings said.

On Monday, Patra also met Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and Hill Areas Committee chairman D Gangmei separately.

Meanwhile, amid reports of a possible meeting of Manipur MLAs in Delhi on Wednesday, at least three legislators said they have no information about such a meeting nor have received any invitation.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI COR ACD