Eviction conducted to clear encroachments on public spaces in Assam’s Silchar

Silchar (Assam), Sep 2 (PTI) Assam’s Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched an extensive eviction drive to clear encroachments and unauthorised shops at public spaces to transform the city into a cleaner, greener and more organised one, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with Shrishti Waste Management, aims to restore pathways for pedestrians, ensure smoother traffic flow and enhance overall urban aesthetics, it said.

SMC commissioner Srishti Singh maintained that reclaiming footpaths is a crucial step in improving both public safety and convenience.

“Encroachment-free roads are essential for a clean and livable city. Our mission is not just to remove obstructions but to instil a sense of civic responsibility among citizens,” she said, overseeing the drive.

Alongside the eviction exercise, the SMC team visited newly incorporated areas, such as Rongpur and Kolartal, to interact with local business owners and raise awareness about the importance of obtaining a valid trade licence certificate.

“Trade licences are more than just a formality. These offer legal recognition, enhance business credibility and contribute to maintaining a systematic and well-governed city,” an SMC official explained during their interaction with the traders.

Business owners were encouraged to come forward and regularise their operations, which will ultimately benefit the entire commercial ecosystem of Silchar, the statement said.

The Silchar Municipal Board was upgraded to a municipal corporation earlier this year and formally inaugurated on June 30.