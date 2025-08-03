Eviction drive clears 1,000 bighas of forest land from encroachment in Assam

Golaghat (Assam), Aug 3 (PTI) The Assam government on Sunday carried out an eviction drive to clear alleged encroachment from nearly 1,000 bighas (over 133 hectares) of forest land, displacing more than 350 families, in Golaghat district.

A day after completing the five-day long first phase of a massive eviction drive to clear alleged encroachments from almost 11,000 bighas (nearly 1,500 hectares) of forest land in Rengma Reserve Forest, the administration began a similar drive inside Nambor South Reserve Forest.

"Encroached areas in Gelajan and No. 3 Rajapukhuri were cleared during the day, with over 350 households evicted and nearly 1,000 bighas of forest land reclaimed. The eviction drive was carried out peacefully, without any resistance, reflecting the coordinated planning and execution by the authorities on the ground," an official release said.

Senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary (Forest) M K Yadav, Golaghat District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh, were present to oversee the operation so that it proceeded in a lawful and orderly manner.

"This eviction initiative forms part of a broader ecological restoration strategy aimed at reclaiming forest land from illegal encroachment. With significant progress made today, the drive is set to continue in the days ahead, reinforcing the state's commitment to protecting its vital forest ecosystems," the statement said.

The ongoing eviction initiative was led by the Assam Forest Department in coordination with the Golaghat District Administration, Assam Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Government of Nagaland.

At Rengma Reserve Forest in Uriamghat along the Assam-Nagaland border in Sarupathar sub-division, the eviction drive displaced around 1,500 families, mostly from the Muslim community.

Besides, 205 households in the Negheribil area under Merapani, located within the Doyang Reserve Forest, have also been served eviction notices. The drive there is scheduled to commence from August 8. PTI TR NN