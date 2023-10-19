Eviction drive commences in Idukki district of Kerala

Idukki (Kerala), Oct 19 (PTI) An eviction drive was carried out in various parts of this high range district, a move which could result in a rift between the CPI(M) and its ally CPI in the ruling Left front in Kerala.

While the eviction by a special task force is being carried out on the directions of the Kerala High Court, CPI(M) MLA M M Mani termed it as "utter nonsense" even as state Revenue Minister K Rajan, from the CPI, said the government will do what it has to remove encroachers.

Rajan said the action being taken was in accordance with the law and as per the High Court's directive.

At the same time, he said the government action was not aimed at affecting or disrupting the lives of the common man.

However, some local residents told media that the action was being taken only against small landowners and farmers, while sparing big landowners and businesses.

Mani, who has opposed the eviction action from the start, pointed out that most of the land in the area was given away by the royal families during British rule.

The people now being evicted were migrants who were given land in the high range district and they have valid 'pattas', he said.

"Calling them encroachers now and evicting them is utter nonsense," Mani added.

The High Court has ordered eviction of unlawful encroachers on a petition filed in 2010 seeking a moratorium on all land deals in Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peerumedu taluks in Idukki district.

The petition also sought halting all constructions sanctioned at Chinnakkanal, Pallivasal, Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peerumedu taluks in the district until an inquiry was held into the genuineness of the title deeds.