Eviction drive in Agartala triggers row over ‘targeting of licensed hawkers’

Agartala, Feb 4 (PTI) An eviction drive launched by the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday triggered strong reactions across the city, amid allegations that even licensed street vendors were targeted during the operation.

The drive followed an announcement by Agartala Mayor Deepak Majumder on February 1, stating that from February 3 onwards, no vehicles would be allowed to park illegally on roads or over covered drains, and street vending without valid licences would not be permitted.

Acting on the directive, the AMC’s task force began a citywide operation from the early hours of Wednesday to clear footpaths and remove what it termed illegal vendors.

A team comprising AMC officials and workers, Public Works Department (PWD) staff, labourers and personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) was deployed during the drive.

Earlier, the mayor had said that the number of vehicles in the city had increased manifold while road width remained unchanged, making it essential to remove encroachments to keep Agartala clean, congestion-free and pollution-free.

He also noted that Agartala was among the 100 cities selected under the Smart City Mission launched in 2016 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

However, the operation turned controversial as several hawkers alleged that their licensed stalls and carts were seized without proper verification. Strong objections were raised by Biplab Kar, a leader of the BJP-affiliated Hawkers Association, who accused the civic body of acting arbitrarily.

“Even vendors with valid licences have had their carts taken away. This is an injustice to poor traders who depend on daily earnings,” Kar told reporters.

The drive evoked mixed reactions from residents. While many welcomed the move, citing long-standing issues of footpath encroachment, traffic congestion and illegal parking, others demanded that the action be implemented uniformly across all areas of the city.

Locals pointed to chronic encroachment in areas such as Gol Bazar, Battala, Kaman Chowmuhani, Math Chowmuhani, Shankar Chowmuhani to Colonel Chowmuhani road, Post Office Chowmuhani and the Nagerjala bridge area.

Several others also urged the AMC to act against illegal parking of vehicles and unauthorised businesses allegedly operating with permission from local leaders.

Many citizens suggested that, instead of outright eviction, proper vending zones should be created to safeguard livelihoods. Proposals included relocating vendors to designated areas.

Some residents, however, questioned the sustainability of the drive. “For how many days will this rule be followed? In two or three months, everything goes back to normal,” a local resident remarked.

Addressing the concerns, the Mayor said that footpaths are meant for pedestrians and roads for vehicles. “Footpaths must be kept free for walking. Vehicles will move on roads, not on footpaths,” he said.

While appreciating the AMC's efforts to improve cleanliness and ease congestion, many residents appealed for a balanced approach so that vendor families are not deprived of their livelihoods.