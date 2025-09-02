Eviction drives in Assam should follow SC rules, says Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind chief

Guwahati, Sep 2 (PTI) Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind president Mahmood A Madani on Tuesday demanded that eviction drives being carried out by the Assam government should follow the rules laid down by the Supreme Court.

He said the government should ensure the rehabilitation of all bona fide citizens who have been affected by such exercises.

Addressing a press conference here, Madani said, “Evictions are going on in this state. It happens in many places. But the way it is being carried out here makes one feel sad.” He met people evicted in Goalpara and neighbouring areas on Monday.

Claiming that the evictions here are being done "without following the laid-down guidelines", he said, “A system laid down by the Supreme Court is ignored whenever anything is done against the system. It becomes more condemnable.” “And then, they are dividing people on the basis of religion to grab power, to remain in power. They call the people ‘miya’, ‘unknown’, ‘doubtful’…this attitude is more disheartening than eviction per se,” Madani claimed.

He stressed that there are systems to clarify if someone is ‘doubtful’.

“If foreigners are present, why are they not deported? We don’t oppose it. If someone is a foreigner and stays here, it is not acceptable to us,” he said.

The Jamiat leader demanded that the Indian citizens, who have been evicted for whatever justifiable reason, should be rehabilitated as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly said that whenever an eviction happens, a rehabilitation plan should also be there. We demand that the Assam government arrange for the rehabilitation of the affected people,” he added.

Madani maintained that the government may have to carry out evictions for various works, like widening of roads, but "it should be done within the system and with a humanitarian approach".

Asked about purported demographic change in the state affecting the indigenous people and institutions like ‘Namghar’ (Vaishnavite monastery), Madani said various processes, like updating the National Register of Citizens, are going on in the state.

He maintained that demographic change is "being spoken about at different levels and not just in Assam, but the entire country".

He asserted that the indigenous people of Assam are the identity of the state and represent the unity brought by Srimanta Sankardeva and Azan Fakir.

“If someone has any problem, we will stand with them. If a 'Namghar' faces a problem, the masjid will also feel it. It is our responsibility to fight for 'Namghar' also. The indigenous people cannot be ignored,” he maintained.

On the Jamiat demanding removal of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over the ongoing evictions, Madani said it was "the organisation’s decision" and it is "within its right to ask for action against someone if they feel the person is wrong".

Taking on Sarma over his remark that the Jamiat leader will be arrested and sent to Bangladesh, Madani said, “I have been in his state since yesterday.” Madani questioned how a person like him, whose father and grandfather had been imprisoned multiple times during the freedom struggle, could be sent to Bangladesh.

“The ‘nafrati chintus’ (those with a hateful mindset) should go to Pakistan. Why should they live in this beautiful country with its harmony and ancient civilisation? We didn’t become the oldest and greatest civilisation by using such words,” he said without naming anyone.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at Sarma, he added, "I have no competition with him. He is a 'mahan admi' (great man). He is a hero, I am zero, I have no doubt."