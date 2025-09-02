Eviction drives should be as per SC laid down rules: Arshad Madani

Guwahati, Sep 2 (PTI) Jamiat-Ulema-E-Hind president Arshad Madani on Tuesday demanded that eviction drives being carried out by the Assam government should be as per Supreme Court laid down rules.

He said the government should ensure the rehabilitation of all bona fide citizens who have been affected.

Addressing a press conference here after meeting people evicted in Goalpara and neighbouring areas on Monday, Madani said, "We are not opposing eviction. A government may need land for various works, like widening of roads, etc." "But all evictions must be as per guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court," he said.

He said the Assam government should work within the system to carry out the evictions, and not do it in a "hateful" manner.

Reacting to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's criticism of Madani earlier for opposing the evictions, the Jamiat leader said, "I have been here since yesterday. He should have acted against me."