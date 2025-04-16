Eviction only answer to encroachment, not compensation: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Expressing concern over encroachments in reserve forest areas, Governor KT Parnaik on Wednesday said eviction is the only answer, not compensation.

Chairing a meeting to review the state government's initiatives for conservation of reserved forests, he asked officers to demonstrate seriousness and efficiency in enforcement, underscoring the need for "visible and decisive corrective action".

Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh is a "green state", and the forests must be safeguarded at all costs.

He advocated for regular monitoring of reserved forests through artificial intelligence (AI) tools and satellite mapping, and leveraging the expertise of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC) regarding these.

The governor also said no welfare project should be stalled due to a delay in land or forest clearances.

He asked the Environment & Forests Department, the district administrations of Papum Pare and Capital Region, and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation to launch a large-scale plantation drive on the road from the Hollongi Airport to the state capital.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P Subramanyam provided a comprehensive briefing to the governor on the status of reserve forests in the state and the steps being undertaken by the government for their protection and management, a Raj Bhavan statement said. PTI CORR SOM