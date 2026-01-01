Evidence against Gaurav Gogoi's 'links with Pakistan' to be presented soon: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that he will soon present the evidence against state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on his alleged links with Pakistan.
Replying to a question on whether the BJP memes on 'Paijan' refer to Gogoi, the chief minister said that he is not aware of what is there on social media, but Gogoi and his family definitely have links with Pakistan.
The BJP has circulated several AI-generated videos in which a person resembling Gogoi was referred to as “Paijan” (a combination of Pakistan and Bhaijan), and attacked him by alleging that he and his wife had close links with Pakistan’s ISI.
''He and his family are deeply connected with Pakistan. I will soon present the evidence before the people of the state''.
Sarma had accused the deputy leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn of a connection with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and had set up a SIT to probe into the matter. The SIT submitted its investigation report to the chief minister on September 10 last year.
Sarma claimed that the investigating agency had ''unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation'' and the case will soon be transferred to a central agency.
Gogoi, who was appointed the state Congress president after the allegations came to the fore, claimed that the accusations levelled by the CM are like a "C-grade Bollywood film", which is going to flop as the people of Assam understand everything. PTI DG DG NN