Evidence related to irregularities in RAS exams given to SOG: Agriculture Minister

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, reiterating allegations of irregularities in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) recruitment examinations said on Monday that he has given all the evidence to the Special Operation Group (SOG).

He expressed hope that action would be taken against those who became RAS officers through fraudulent means.

In response to a question while talking to the reporters here, Meena said, "In RAS, I disclosed that the topper ... I have the name of that person, which I will tell the agency. Rs 1 crore reached and he was made the topper." He alleged, "And you must have heard the 'mock interview' of that topper, he could not tell where Tejaji was born. There are such RAS toppers. There are 11 people whose copies had 'not attempted' written on them, that is, they did not attempt the question and later the copy was given to them and 11 people were made RAS." Meena said, "There was a case in which this person told the then chairman of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) that tomorrow there is an interview of so and so and he will get 82 marks in the interview. Then the chairman said this cannot happen and the next day when he came from the interview and the result came, he got 82 marks." He said, "So many scams have happened in RPSC. I have given all the evidence to SOG. I am confident that action will definitely be taken against those who have got fake selection in RAS." Meena had announced his resignation as minister a few months ago but it was not accepted.

When asked about this, Meena said, "My resignation is intact. I am firm on my resignation and I am repeatedly requesting the chief minister to accept my resignation." He said, "I have resigned on moral grounds, hence I once again request the chief minister to please accept my resignation."