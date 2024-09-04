Evil forces in outside world meet their end in India: RSS chief

Pune, Sept 4 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said evil forces that flourish in the rest of the world meet their nemesis in India.

He was speaking at `Vedsevak Sanman Sohala', a function organised by Sadguru Group to felicitate 200 'gurujis' who took part in the 'anushtan' (recitation) of the Vedas for 16 months during the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Evil forces exist across the globe, and their evil acts continue to play out everywhere. Bangladesh is not the first case. The first case is America. I read a book written by an American author titled Cultural Development of America, in which he discusses the cultural degradation of America over the last 100 years.

"This degradation was replicated in Poland, then in Arab countries in the form of Arab Spring, and recently it happened in Bangladesh. Those who want to tighten their grip on the world and assume they are the only ones who are right, while others are wrong, such proud tendencies seek to pit people against each other and benefit from it," he said.

Catastrophes occur and nations get ruined due to such tendencies, Bhagwat further said.

"We need to keep track of such tendencies without fear. History shows that such forces grow larger, eventually reach India, and face decline here, as we perform their last rites. We are able to do this because we possess knowledge, and by using that knowledge, such tendencies can be tamed following the discipline of law, the constitution and legacy," he said.

Disbelief (`anastha and ashraddha') is increasing, especially among the educated classes, because they do not have examples to look up to, the RSS chief said.

Untouchability has no place in the 'shastras' (Hindu scriptures) but it exists in practise, he noted. "If someone, after being fed up with such adamant behavior of Hindu religion, converts to another religion, who is to be blamed," he asked.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj and Champat Rai, treasurer and secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, respectively; BVG Group Founder Hanmantrao Gaikwad, and Sakal Media Group chairman Abhijit Pawar were also present at the event. PTI SPK KRK